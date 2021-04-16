Army, IRGC guarantee security, tranquility in Iran: Top Commander

According to the IRGC website sepahnews.com, Bagheri issued a statement on Friday, saying that the dear Army supports the Iranian nation and its national interests and that it meets the country’s needs concerning non-military issues.

Farvardin 29 (April 16) is the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Day, so, I congratulate commanders and soldiers of the Army and their families, the statement read.

The late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini emphasized the support for the Army, who backed the victory of the revolution and foiled conspiracies by anti-revolution forces such as Marxists and other groups; so, the armed forces could regain their dignity, it added.

Major General Bagheri stipulated in the message that the Army’s loyalty and sacrifice in different arenas of defending the independence and territorial integrity of the country as well as its endeavor in confronting armed opponents are inspiring for staff, who are keen on serving in the organization.

The armed forces’ current shining in social service amid floods, earthquakes, COVID-19 pandemic and natural catastrophes are in line with their other services and sacrifices, they have made along with other armed forces, and that shows the Army is in fact the guarantor of the nation and international interests, which can play a key role in meeting non-military requirements of the Islamic country, the message read.

Undoubtedly, the powerful armed forces of the country, including the Army and the IRGC, strengthen its defensive and deterrent power in the face of the arrogant system and its Zionist ally and nullify the enemies’ plot to use military force against Iran; so, such forces guarantee “sustainable security” and “unique tranquility” of the Iranian nation, Bagheri noted.

In the message, he also thanked the almighty God for the fact that the Army hand in hand with the IRGC is maintaining the security and authority of the country under the supervision of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In the end, the top general hailed the sacrifice of martyrs of the Army in particular Martyr Ali Sayyad Shirazi, calling for the strengthening of Iran’s military might through upgrading equipment and systems as well as training professional and faithful personnel in the Army and other armed forces.

