Continuation of Tehran-Ankara regional cooperation necessary: Rouhani

President Rouhani felicitated the Turkish president and the his nation on beginning of the fasting month of holy Ramadan and noted that the two countries’ relations are based on friendship and intimacy.

He said that expansion of bilateral cooperation can lead to strengthening those friendly ties and help boost both countries’ regional roles.

The president said that the friendly and intimate relations with Turkey, as a Muslim neighboring country, is of great significance for Iran so they need to be further expanded and deepened in various political, economic and commercial fields.

Rouhani further referred to the broad planning for convening the 28th Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Turkey in May, 2121, saying that the meeting will serve as a roadmap for bilateral economic and commercial ties.

He went on to express hope that the successful convening of that meeting will pave the path for improvement of cooperation in energy, transportation and commercial transactions of the two countries’ goods more than ever before.

Referring to the corona pandemic’s new wave, President Rouhani emphasized the need for international cooperation in campaign to end it, especially between Iran and Turkey in exchange of experience, scientific achievements, and capabilities.

He also referred to Tehran-Ankara cooperation in regional and international fields, such as resolving the Syrian crisis, the Astana negotiations, etc., emphasizing the need for continuation of such cooperation, arguing: Iran and Turkey, as two major and influential countries in the region can contribute to resolving the regional crises hand in hand.

The Iranian President also referred to the recent terrorist acts of the Zionist regime of Israel in the region, and particularly its nuclear terrorism, emphasizing: Bilateral cooperation for ensuring regional security and stability is a dire need, since entrance of the usurper Zionist regime to the region is quite perilous, and in need of being seriously encountered.

President, too, felicitated the beginning of Ramadan to the Iranian government and nation, emphasizing Ankara’s resolute will for broadening and deepening of friendly ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He expressed delight that despite the widespread Corona pandemic, the two countries’ comprehensive cooperation continues and the holding of the 28th Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Turkey in May is a good proof for the two countries’ resolute will to further expand and deepen bilateral ties in economic and commercial fields.

