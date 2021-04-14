Yazd introduces economic opportunities to Portuguese firms

More than 50 Portuguese and Iranian companies as well as municipal and economic officials of Braga and Yazd took part in the economic session, which was held by the Invest Braga Institute and with the cooperation of Yazd Chamber of Commerce and Iran’s embassy in Lisbon.

Ricardo Bruno Antunes Machado Rio, mayor of Braga, welcomed the growing cooperation between Yazd and Braga, depicting Iran as a big country with rich history and culture as well as abundant economic capacities.

He also expressed gratitude to Iran’s ambassador to Portugal for his support for paving the way for establishing municipal cooperation and holding the webinar.

Morteza Daman Pak Jami, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Lisbon, addressed Portuguese authorities and companies that there are more than 500 years of historical, cultural and trade ties between Portugal and Iran, and that the two countries have amicable relations and the people of both sides have deep familiarity.

Referring to economic and trade ties between the two countries, the envoy noted that more than 180 Portuguese firms were active in Iran between 2015 to 2018, adding that the expansion of economic cooperation stopped in recent years due to illegal sanctions imposed by the US, and that the outbreak of coronavirus has also had negative impact on the bilateral trade exchanges.

It is a proper time for Portuguese companies to increase their presence in Iran with 85 million population, he urged.

Masoud Azimi, deputy governor of Yazd province for economic affairs, expressed hope that following the end of the pandemic, the two sides can exchange economic delegations in order to get acquainted with opportunities and capacities of each other, and hold talks on historical, cultural, touristic and economic cooperation.

Mohammad Reza Qomi, chairman of the Yazd Chamber of Commerce, pointed to various economic capacities of Yazd province in particular in agriculture, steel production, building materials and mineral industries.

Iranian officials from investment, customs, technology and science as well as travel sectors explored opportunities and capabilities of Yazd province.

Portuguese speakers of the webinar presented their experiences in Iranian markets, emphasizing on the importance of the Islamic country in the West Asia region. They also underlined that the expansion of ties between Portugal and the Islamic Republic can be within the framework of Europe-Iran relationships, hoping that the relations will expand in the near future following the lifting of sanctions.

