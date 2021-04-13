Five countries demand to buy COVIran Barekat vaccine

Iran will first meet the internal need then export the vaccine, said Mohammad Mokhber, in a meeting with Minister of Health Saeed Namaki.

He went on to say that the vaccine has been a big achievement and is now going through clinical tests and the second phase of the test will come to an end soon, adding that most probably in late April, the third phase of the tests will start.

Mokhber also said that the production line for making three million doses a month has been made and that the Executive Office of Imam Khomeini's Order is determined to present one million doses in Ordibehesht (April 21–May 21).

He added that the second production line which is able to produce 12-15 million doses a month is under construction and will probably be finished by summer.

Mokhber said that the world needs 14-16 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine, but the production is two billion doses, 80% of which is injected in just a few countries and the rest of the world (170 countries) have a little vaccine.

