AEOI Chief: Iran pioneer in quantum technology in West Asia

Salehi made the remarks at the inauguration ceremonynof the National Center for Quantum Technologies at the Atomic Energy Organization at Shahid Shahriari site.

The scientists have made a lot of efforts to construct the lab, he further noted.

Iran’s investment in quantum technology is highly considerable, Salehi underscored.

The AEOI began work on quantum technology in 2016, he said, adding that the organization is responsible for monitoring scientific developments throughout the world and prioritizing state-of-the-art technologies.

The technology intertwines photons and separates a pair of photons and then dispatches the photons to a chosen destination, the official stated, noting that the photon, which remains in the first place, would be affected by other photon that has been sent to that direction.

