28 Iranian companies take part in ITB Berlin

A total of 28 travel-associated companies and businesses took part in the ITB Berlin — Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin.

Strong presence in international virtual exhibitions could ensure the prosperity of the country’s international tourism after the end of the coronavirus crisis, while it makes the name of Iran as a tourist destination for the post-corona era in the memory of the world market.

ITB Berlin 2021 offered the global travel industry a central and virtual platform for networking, business, and content.

The decision to stage the conference trade show online was made to give all participants the greatest possible planning security and to continue to meet the demands of a venue for the global tourism industry despite numerous travel restrictions.

The previous edition of the ITB, which was scheduled to be held in March 2020, was canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

