Iran, Bulgaria ministers sign MoU on job and training

Belgrade, April 11, IRNA - Iran's Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bulgarian Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva on job and training, labor relations and fighting poverty.

According to the document, the two ministries will expand cooperation in such areas as exchanging information and experiences, study courses, conferences and joint workshops.

The two sides will cooperate in the job, employment, professional training for employed and unemployed people and dispatch of the workforce, technical protection and health, development of social security and pension system.

The fight against poverty as well as policies related to the rights of people with disabilities will be included in MoU as well.

