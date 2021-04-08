Mine-clearance must be consistent with UN Charter: Iran envoy

Takhat Ravanchi made the remarks at the UN Security Council meeting that was held on mine-clearance activities.

Taking into account the threat that mines and explosive remnants of war pose to the lives of United Nations peace-keeping personnel, the Council must continue to consider this issue in the mandates of peace-keeping operations, he pointed out.

However, it is evident that the involvement of peace-keeping forces in mine-clearance does not provide any mandate to the Council to put the subject of mine action under its purview, he added.

Due to the serious humanitarian and socioeconomic nature of the mine action, it remains under the purview of the General Assembly and it must therefore continue and upgrade its relevant functions including in the post-conflict situations, Takhat Ravanchi stated.

Mine-clearance activities, whether in the context of peace-keeping operations or otherwise, must be consistent with the United Nations Charter, particularly the principles of full respect for the sovereignty, sovereign equality and territorial integrity of all States, and non-interference in their internal affairs, he noted.

To ensure that mine action operations contribute effectively to sustaining peace and socioeconomic development of the societies that are facing the challenges of mines and explosive remnants of war, enhanced international cooperation and assistance, upon request, is a must. This should therefore be a key priority area for the relevant United Nations bodies, he further noted.

To that end, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to extend its cooperation in humanitarian mine action with countries in the region and beyond, to share its experiences, exchange technical experts and expertise, hold training courses and implement de-mining projects, he underlined.

