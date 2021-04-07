Araghchi meets Austrian FM in Vienna

At the meeting that was held at an amicable atmosphere, the two sides, while reviewing the comprehensive bilateral ties and emphasizing on the need for further deepening and expanding them, exchanged ideas on issues of mutual interests, and particularly the current jeopardized status of the JCPOA.

Araghchi appreciated the efforts made and hospitality of the Austrian government, elaborated on Tehran’s stands regarding the nuclear deal, and especially the need for full termination of the anti-Iranian sanctions and the other moves that the US administration needs to make before returning to the JCPOA.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg, too, emphasized in the meeting on the Austrian government’s readiness for provision of the required facilities and making any extra efforts for provision of the appropriate atmosphere for the sensitive negotiations in Vienna to rescue the JCPOA, which he said its continuation will be “to the benefit of all of us.”

Also present in the meeting there were a deputy Austrian foreign minister and the Iranian ambassador to Austria.

The first round of JCPOA talks ended on Tuesday after an hour of five-sided negotiations and the participants were all agreed on the need for pursuing the technical talks till their second session of Friday.

Deputy Secretary General of the EU for Foreign Action Enrique Mora, too, wrote in his twitter account after the meeting that the Tuesday meeting was constructive, adding: Unity, and collective enthusiasm for adopting a joint approach with two groups of technicians in implementation of the JCPOA and termination of sanctions is quite promising.

“I, as the coordinator, will have separate meetings in Vienna with all concerned sides, including the United States."

