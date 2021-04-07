FM spox: China, a big power, with grade one economy

“China is a big world power and grade one economy that has signed very large economic contracts and cooperation memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with various countries, from America and European countries, to the Persian Gulf Arab countries, Central Asian states, the Middle East and Far East countries,” said Khatibzadeh in a video message posted on his Instagram page.

He said that having strategic ties with China is also of great significance and special importance for Iran, just as expansion of ties with Iran at the level of strategic cooperation is a priority for China that was achieved by the Chinese president’s visit of Iran.

“Naturally, Iran, as a player in international politics that shapes trends, cannot yield to the pressures when designing its development plans due to the unjustly-imposed US sanctions so it takes advantage of any opportunity for pursuing its policies,” he added.

Khatibzadeh also said that Iran’s moves are unpleasant for those who want it to surrender, or to be segregated, which was the reason for their hasty distortion of facts and propagating against the agreement, as we noticed about this road-map.

“The Iran-China Comprehensive Cooperation Document, and the road-map for that cooperation will bear fruits for the dear Iran and our nation when it enters its implementation phases and the sub-economic contracts will be signed between the activists of the two countries in various sectors,” he concluded.

Khatibzadeh had said in a Twitter message earlier that the strategic comprehensive partnership of Iran and China has entered a new stage.

He referred to the text of the document signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi here in Tehran on Saturday.

In 2015, the Islamic Republic of Iran and China issued a joint comprehensive strategic statement between the two countries, and the two sides agreed to conclude a comprehensive cooperation document.

After consultations and negotiations on March 27, 2021, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the Iran-China comprehensive cooperation document in a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.

The document discusses the capacities and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China in different fields, including economic and cultural.

Iran and China believe that this document will further promote the ongoing development and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and will create prosperity for the two nations, the statement noted.

The cooperation document had for the first time been discussed in 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Iran, to lead bilateral ties to a comprehensive and strategic level.

