Chabahar International University offers scholarship to foreign students

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Abravesh said that the time for enrolling scholarships and free admission of Makran beaches for non-Iranian students residing in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, India, Oman, and China was determined.

Pointing to the capacity to accept full scholarship applicants at Chabahar International University, he added that due to the importance of educational quality, only three candidates from each country will be accepted for full scholarships.

Regarding the capacity of admission of applicants for educational scholarships, he stated

He went on to say that up to 20 students from each country are projected to accept scholarship applicants.

He said that the start of the scholarship registration for foreign candidates is on February 27, 2022, adding that the deadline for registration has also been set for April 2, 2022.

He asked the students of the mentioned countries to register on the websites of http://www.iuc.ac.ir/ and http://saorg.ir/8081 of Chabahar International University by selecting the code "99".

