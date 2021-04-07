IMO on notice about expedition of Iranian merchant ship attacked: Spox

Speaking to reporters, Khatibzadeh said that Iran’s cargo ship named Saviz was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday 6 a.m. local time in the Red Sea near Djibouti coast.

Underlining that the cause of explosion is under investigation, the spokesman said that IMO had been put on notice, as the world Sea authority, that the merchant ship ‘Saviz’ was settled in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with the aim of establishing security of navigation and fighting the sea pirates.

The ship was functioning as Iran’s logistic station in the Red Sea and the IMO, therefore, was already put on notice about specifications of its expedition, he said.

“Fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident and technical investigation is ongoing on the cause and origin of the explosion and Iran would follow up through international Sea authority,” he added.

