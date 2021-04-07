Apr 7, 2021, 2:16 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84287396
0 Persons

Tags

IMO on notice about expedition of Iranian merchant ship attacked: Spox

IMO on notice about expedition of Iranian merchant ship attacked: Spox

Tehran, April 7, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday that Tehran has put the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on notice about expedition of Iranian merchant ship attacked in the Red Sea.

Speaking to reporters, Khatibzadeh said that Iran’s cargo ship named Saviz was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday 6 a.m. local time in the Red Sea near Djibouti coast.

Underlining that the cause of explosion is under investigation, the spokesman said that IMO had been put on notice, as the world Sea authority, that the merchant ship ‘Saviz’ was settled in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with the aim of establishing security of navigation and fighting the sea pirates.

The ship was functioning as Iran’s logistic station in the Red Sea and the IMO, therefore, was already put on notice about specifications of its expedition, he said.

“Fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident and technical investigation is ongoing on the cause and origin of the explosion and Iran would follow up through international Sea authority,” he added.

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =