FM spokesman: America must terminate entire sanctions

Khatibzadeh made the comment in an interview with the Tehran-based English-language Press TV.

He said: Tehran will not accept any step-by-step revival plan for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi who heads the Iranian delegation in Vienna negotiations, too, said on Tuesday after the end of the Joint JCPOA Commission that the technical negotiations for termination of sanctions and moves about the JCPOA are being pursued in Vienna.

According to him, the negotiators will remain in Vienna and on Friday we will have another meeting on JCPOA.

The 18th Regular Joint Session of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was convened in the Austrian capital city, Vienna, on Tuesday in the presence of the Iranian and the G4+1 delegations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi led the Iranian delegation and Deputy Secretary General of the EU for Foreign Actions Enrique Mora was present in the meeting on behalf of the EU trio.

Delegations from Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, too, were present in the meeting.

Araqchi said in an interview with the press after the Tuesday meeting: The termination of the US sanctions is the first and foremost important move aimed at revival of the JCPOA.

“Iran, too, is ready for stopping its remunerative moves and return to full observation of its JCPOA commitments as soon as termination of the sanctions and their being justified,” added the Iranian diplomat.

