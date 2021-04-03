Apr 3, 2021, 2:24 PM
COVID-19 kills 123 more people in Iran

Tehran, April 3, IRNA - Some 123 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 62,999, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday.

Some 11,420 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,060 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,642,418 patients out of a total of 1,920,394 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,024 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,038,709 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

