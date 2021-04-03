China-Iran partnership reasonable, beneficial: University professor

Nasri, a political sciences professor, said that the 25-year cooperation plan for Iran and China is not binding; rather it is a general agreement on expanding ties and communication in different sectors.

That's why no details have been publicized, he said, adding that it is reasonable not to release all aspects and details of and important plan.

He underlined that reports claiming the cooperation plan required Chinese military forces presence in Iran were false, stressing that military cooperation between Iran and China is in military practices as they have already carried out several drills.

Nasri blamed the United States and Western countries on making misleading information on the cooperation plan to challenge Iran-China cooperation.

He said that Iran should expand multidimensional ties with non-western world powers in order to prevent being dependent on the west and the dollar system that risks being hit with sanctions by the US and Europe.

In 2015, the Islamic Republic of Iran and China issued a joint comprehensive strategic statement between the two countries, and the two sides agreed to conclude a comprehensive cooperation plan.

Iran-China long-term cooperation plan envisaged the capacities and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China in different fields, including economic and cultural.

Foreign Ministers of Iran and China exchanged the text of the 25-year cooperation plan last week.

