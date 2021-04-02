No talks between Iran, US: Araghchi

Speaking to reporters, Araghchi said that the Vienna talks to be held on Tuesday is a Joint Commission meeting aimed at addressing potential returning of the US to the JCPOA and only participants to the deal would attend the meeting.

He made it clear that the United States representatives wouldn’t take part in any meeting in which Iran might attend. “This is certain,” he added.

Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that it was up to other participants in the JPCOA if they wished to hold bilateral or multilateral talks with the US, whether in Vienna or any other place.

“Iranian delegation will have no talks with the US delegation in no level,” the diplomat confirmed.

The 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held on Friday, chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. Deputy foreign ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Iran took part in the meeting.

Participants highlighted destructive impact of the US withdrawal for Iran’s economic advantage, and emphasized that there is no time to be missed.

In the end, participants of the JCPOA reaffirmed their commitment to preserve the deal and decided to resume the meeting to specify necessary measure in this regard.

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA is responsible for monitoring its implementation.

