Iran extradites two prisoners to Tajikistan

The Iranian prisoners returned home after consultations between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon about exchange and clemency of convicts, Iran’s deputy minister of justice and head of committee for exchange of prisoners Mahmoud Abbasi said.

Zarif visited Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to take part in the Heart of Asia Conference there.

As Abbasi noted, Iran and Tajikistan have good legal and judicial cooperation.

1483**1416

