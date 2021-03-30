Iran Room established in Zagreb's College of Philosophy 

Tehran, March 30, IRNA – Iran’s ambassador to Croatia has signed a agreement with the rector of the University of Zagreb on establishment of an Iran Room commissioned to introduce the Iranian cultural heritage, history, thought trends, and culture.

According to the Iranian Embassy, Ambassador Parviz Esmaili met and conferred with the Rector of University of Zagreb Professor Damir Boras at noon time Tuesday.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including the agreement on establishment of an Iran Room in the College of Philosophy that university.

In the meeting which was carried out in the presence of Dean of the University of Zagreb Professor Miloch Judash, the two sides prepared a list on scientific, research, technological and cultural cooperation between various universities of the two countries.

It was agreed that the Iran room at the University of Zagreb will focus on the introduction of the Iranian cultural and intellectual heritage, history and culture.

The two sides also agreed on updating the memoranda of understanding between the University of Zagreb and a number of Iranian universities and holding two seminars on shared cultural roots of Iran and Croatia, first in Tehran and then in Zagreb.

The University of Zagreb is the largest Croatian university and the oldest continuously operating university in the area covering Central Europe south of Vienna and all of Southeastern Europe.

