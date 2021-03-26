US, Iran unwilling to be first party to give concessions: Academic

Alan J. Kuperman, an assistant professor of international relations at John Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, said that given the domestic policies of both countries, Tehran and Washington expect the other side to give the first concessions.

However, Kuperman noted that a consensus will be made between Iran and the US, which might be the return to the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

But it is possible that US President Joe Biden would call on Iran to give more concessions on its missile program, its presence in Syria and Yemen as well as other issues, the professor also said.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, he went on to say, “Accepting such concessions is hard for Iran and the Iranians may refuse to accept them; therefore, I think, they will face ambiguities in this regard.”

Underlining the issue that an agreement can end nuclear crisis as soon as possible, the American academic stated that the agreement will most likely cause tension between the US and Iran, because the Americans differ on the matter that the Islamic Republic would respect the accord.

