2nd batch of Russia's Sputnik V on way to Iran

The cargo includes 100,000 doses of Sputnik V which will be delivered to Tehran through Iranian airline Mahan Air, Iran's Ambassador to Tehran Kazem Jalali said.

The first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Iran on February 4.

As Jalali said, 420,000 doses of Sputnik V have already been dispatched to Iran while hundreds of thousands of doses will be delivered to the country gradually.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the deadly coronavirus has killed over 2,750,000 worldwide.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 62,000.

