Afghan president hails Chabahar status

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Kamal Khan dam, Ghani said that economy of Iran and Afghanistan are interrelated and cooperation between two countries should develop.

He added that the value of transferring goods through Chabahar Port is 2.5 times less than Karachi Port.

Meanwhile, Afghan Agriculture minister Anwar ul-Haq Ahady said Nimrouz is located near Chabahar and the agricultural products can be transferred through this border.

Chabahar, as Iran's only ocean port, plays an important role in developing trade, exports, and imports and in fishing as well.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani's government have accelerated development of Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn berthed in one week.

