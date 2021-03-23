Mar 23, 2021, 12:20 PM
Russian president congratulates President Rouhani on Nowruz

Tehran, March 23, IRNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote a message to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday congratulating him on the New Iranian Year (Nowruz).

President Putin wrote in his message that expansion of constructive cooperation between the two countries will benefit the interests of both nations as well as the regional stability and security.

He noted that relations between Iran and Russia are based on longstanding amity and friendship, good neighborly ties and mutual respect.

President Putin wished good health and success for President Rouhai and prosperity and welfare for the Iranian people as well.

