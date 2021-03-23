Russian president congratulates President Rouhani on Nowruz

President Putin wrote in his message that expansion of constructive cooperation between the two countries will benefit the interests of both nations as well as the regional stability and security.

He noted that relations between Iran and Russia are based on longstanding amity and friendship, good neighborly ties and mutual respect.

President Putin wished good health and success for President Rouhai and prosperity and welfare for the Iranian people as well.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish