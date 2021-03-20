Moscow-Tehran cooperation blossomed last year: Envoy

In his Nowruz message for Iranians based in Russia, Jalali pointed out that sending Supreme Leader's message to the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his response to the Leader shows that the promising events in Tehran-Moscow relations are ahead.

The 43% growth of Iran-Russia trade and the 10% rise in Iran's exports to Russia during the previous year can be regarded as an effective leap for the economic development of Iran in the era of the imposed sanctions, he underlined.

Moscow-Tehran cooperation treaty will be extended for another five years automatically, he noted.

The treaty is to be updated in a bid to continue long-term cooperation in all sectors, he said, adding that the draft is being prepared by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The treaty which is on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was signed 20 years ago, and the two sides agreed on its automatic five-year extension until new circumstances arise.

