Iran does not deem satellite internet tech as threat: Gov’t spox

Answering a question about US President Joe Biden's representative's saying that Iran's timetable of nuclear talks has no effects on the US policy, Rabiei said that Tehran was not taken off-guard because the previous election of the US had no effects on Iranian policy of readiness to return to the commitments if the US would become loyal to its commitments, would remove the sanctions, and would implement the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Even during the previous administration of the US, Iran believed that killing time in all parties' returning to their commitments was a mistake with detrimental consequences, he said, adding that today, the chance to solve the problems is smaller than before and if they do not use the golden time, they will regret it.

He said that Iran believes that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is an irreversible document and there is no need for renegotiations; what is important is the US' return to its commitments and remove the sanctions.

Regarding satellite internet technology, he said that in the age of the digital economy, the internet of things and access to the internet even in the most remote parts of the world is being pursued.

Answering a question about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Moscow making efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington to return to their JCPOA commitments, he expressed certainty that Lavrov has expressed Russia's readiness for the mediation with good faith, but the way of the two parties' returning to their commitments and the international law is quite clear for everyone.

Contrary to its mottoes, the US government is still violating the UNSCR2231; the US was the country that quit the deal and no common sense expects Iran to return to the JCPOA before the US implements the UNSC resolution and stop the remedial actions that it took after violating the deal, he said.

Rabiei also said that Iran welcomes any efforts by Russia and other members of the international community to persuade the US to implement simple basics of international law, urging the US to do the right thing as soon as possible to prove its ability to take the US out of the path of confusion and breaking the law.

