Iran going through an economic war: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking during a general assembly meeting of the Central Bank of Iran, the president said that the country’s conditions have to be divided into two parts, distinguishing the past three years from the preceding years.

He said that Iran used to be in relatively normal conditions before 2018 when the US imposed unilateral sanctions on the country.

The Iranian government had set unprecedented records in economic growth and reining in the inflation and unemployment rate in those years, Rouhani said.

He added that in some years, the government even managed to register a single-digit inflation rate.

He said that creating more than 700,000 jobs in a single season was an unprecedented record set in those years.

Iran even registered the world’s highest economic growth in the Iranian year ending in March 2017, the president said.

Iran, then entered into an economic war when someone who felt no respect for promises, law, and human principles took office in the White House in 2016 and in a breach of all the international principles and commitments, suddenly pulled the US out of a multilateral agreement – JCPOA – and imposed tough sanctions on Iran, Rouhani added.

The President further said that while the experts believed that Iran would experience a three-digit inflation rate even the size of that of Venezuela that year, the Iranian government managed to bring the inflation under control.

According to the President, the inflation rate reduced step by step, and had not the coronavirus pandemic broken out, it would have continued the same trend.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish