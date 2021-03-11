CBI provides foreign currency away from frozen assets

In reaction to the recent remarks of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hemmati said that Blinken has made objection to release of Iranian assets from South Korea until Iran returns to the nuclear deal aka JCPOA.

From the beginning, it was clear that the Korean government did not have an independent resolve to pay its arrears to Iran, he said.

The South Korean ambassador's request for negotiations to pay Iran's assets were also made by the Koreans themselves, he said, adding that I asked him at the meeting whether they had received the necessary permission from the US.

