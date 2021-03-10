Ayatollah Sistani’s stances in meeting with Pontiff honors Islam: Cleric

Referring to Ayatollah Sistani’s emphasis on important international issues, including the Holy Quds, Hojjatoleslam Mohsen Qomi said that the Grand Ayatollah’s emphasis ruled out the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

Hojjatoleslam Qomi added that Ayatollah Sistani’s discontent with poverty, deprivation, discrimination, and sanctions and emphasizing that religious leaders should do their duties can be a quintessential example of the Quranic teaching of “common terms” between the leaders and followers of the Abrahamic religions, adding that its results are awaited for.

Shia history, especially in Najaf, has witnessed alert and insightful leaders, who have shone in different periods, adding that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that Ayatollah Sistani is shining in Najaf.

Referring to the Pope’s appreciation of Ayatollah Sistani for his initiative for safeguarding Christians' lives, the cleric hoped that the obstacles in the path of cooperation between Islam and Christianity, such as Isamophobia or Shiaphobia in the West, will be removed and that cooperation between real followers of Islam and Christianity will improve the conditions of the deprived and change the existing oppressive situation.

