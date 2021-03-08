Iran registers positive economic growth in first three quarters of year: CBI chief

Speaking during a meeting with Iran's banking system managers, Hemmati said that Iran’s economic growth rate will continue to be positive until the end of the year.

Considering the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Iran’s economic growth is acceptable compared to those of other countries, the official said.

He said that the performance of his colleagues at the CBI is defendable as the country has been under the toughest and most unprecedented pressures over the past two and a half years.

Iran’s oil revenues used to stand at 40 to 60 billion dollars while the country’s overall oil revenues over the past two years was less than $20 billion, Hemmati said.

He said that Iran have even had difficulty to gain access to a large part of this reduced amount of oil revenues due to restrictions caused by the sanctions.

