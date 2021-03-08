Deputy FM: Uzbekistan Iran's top trading partner

The sixth round of political consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan was held in Tehran on Monday, co-chaired by Araghchi and Sadiqov.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

They stressed the greater use of important capacities that exist to expand relations in the fields of transportation, commerce, culture, tourism, cultural, and law.

Referring to the threats of terrorism and extremism in the region, they reiterated the need for cooperation to strengthen regional peace and stability.

Pointing to the appropriate volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Uzbekistan in the coronavirus era, Araghchi described the two sides' approach as boosting cooperation in all areas.

He termed Uzbekistan as one of the important trading partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sadiqov expressed his country's readiness for the comprehensive development of relations in all areas and called for accelerating the implementation of the roadmap for economic cooperation between the two countries.

