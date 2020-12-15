Iran, Uzbekistan call for trade cooperation

During a meeting via videoconference, both sides examined the executive strategies for transiting goods to/from Uzbekistan to the origin and destination of India and other third countries through Chabahar port.

Chabahar Port, situated in southeastern Iran on the Gulf of Oman, serves as Iran’s only oceanic port and consists of two separate ports named Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti, each of which has five berths.

Chabahar is directly or indirectly located on international main roads and can turn into one of the most strategic transit points in the world.

