Iran, Uzbekistan favor easing tensions in Afghanistan

Tehran, Nov 10, IRNA – Iran and Uzbekistan on Monday stressed the need to reduce violence and establish a ceasefire as an important step in alleviating the sufferings of the Afghan people.

Iranian Foreign Ministry's special assistant for Afghanistan affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian and his Uzbek counterpart Ismatulla Irgashev discussed latest developments in the country, especially intra-Afghan dialogues.

Stressing the need to reduce violence and establish a ceasefire as an important step in alleviating the sufferings of Afghan people, the two sides discussed negotiation and reaching an understanding as the only way to ensure lasting stability in the country.

