US needs to halt sanctions to return to JCPOA: Iran Deputy FM

Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Special Envoy of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Iraq and Syria Hilde Haraldstad.

The two politicians discussed the most recent developments of Syria and Iraq and ways to counter elements creating instability in the region, especially Takfiri terrorist groups.

Stressing Iran's readiness to continue cooperation with Norway about regional and international issues, Araghchi said in the meeting that security and stability in its vicinity are of great importance to Iran and Tehran spares no effort on this issue.

He added that Iran helped Iraq and Syria in fighting the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group at the invitation of the two countries' governments.

In the meeting with the Iranian deputy foreign minister, Haraldstad detailed the humanitarian measures of her country to the region and stressed her country's interest in continuing political consultations about regional affairs.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish