E3 gave itself an opportunity by dropping anti-Iran resolution: Envoy

Speaking to reporters, Gharibabadi rejected the claim by European parties to the JCPOA, i.e. Britain, France, and Germany, that their dropping of the proposed IAEA resolution was a chance for Iran.

He said that the measure was in fact an opportunity for the Europeans to reverse their inaction regarding their JCPOA-related commitments and not to destroy the cooperation environment between Iran and the IAEA.

The development was made by Iran's active diplomacy and resistance in light of recent legislation in Iran's parliament, the diplomat said warning that Iran is ready to respond strongly to any anti-Iran resolution.

The European parties to the JCPOA, in companion with the US, wanted to introduce a resolution in the IAEA Board of Governors to reprimand Iran's recent measure in even decreasing its already reduced compliance with the deal.

Iran and IAEA reached a deal shortly after Iran's announcement of the measure on a framework to prevent the nuclear watchdog's inspection efforts to spoil.

Gharibabadi underlined that there has been no further arrangement with the IAEA after the deal reached in Tehran.

