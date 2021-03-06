Iran’s largest commercial port to be constructed in Oman Sea

The port will be set up in three phases with a capacity of between 100-200 million tons, Rastad said, adding that it will become the country's largest commercial port.

The port will be established in the Mobarak mountain range of Jask County, Hormuzgan Province, Iran, he noted.

The development and creation of commercial ports are of prime importance, he stated, terming it as a strategic step by the Ports and Maritime Organization on the shores of Makran.

