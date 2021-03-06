Sanctions removal best sign of US policy change: VP

In an economic panel in Yazd city, Jahangiri said that US sanctions, although imposing some pressure on Iran, failed to fulfill the White House objectives.

He opined that the failure was the result of Iran's pursuit of a Resistant Economy Plan that made the country resistant against the shakeout from three important shocks, among which oil price fall was one.

The First Vice President further underlined that difficulties from US sanctions are not over, as Washington continues to follow the same cruel, anti-human rights policy.

"Americans identified bottlenecks in Iran's economy and used them to pressure Iran, as they said in their research works that luxurious goods should be allowed to be imported to Iran, but basic goods must be hindered," the official said, "this made a basis for attacks to Iran's government."

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and 6 world powers in 2015 to lift sanctions against Tehran in return for limiting its nuclear program.

Trump resumed all sanctions removed under the deal and added a host of new ones against Iran.

New US President Joe Biden has promised to return to the nuclear deal but has yet to either outline a clear map or take a practical measure.

Iran has made it clear that it won't return to full compliance with the deal, until the United States verifiably lifts all sanctions against the country.

