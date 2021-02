Jahangiri wrote in his Tweeter account that the agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is within the framework of law and the Iranian interests.

Any access beyond the safeguards was prohibited, he further noted.

The art of authoritative diplomacy also includes removing blockage, he said, adding that the enemy is seeking to intensify the situation for Iran.

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish