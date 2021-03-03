Experts urge OPCW remove ambiguity in Syria report

The letter, obtained by IRNA, to OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias, warns the official about manipulated, the wrong conclusion by the agency's Fact-Finding Mission in Syria which may discredit the organization.

The authors of the letter asked Arias to take a clear and responsible stance in this regard, given the available evidence of the wrong conclusion.

The letter also mentions the revelations made by some inspectors of the organization about wrong conclusion and disorder in investigations, adding that these inspectors were denied taking part in several related meetings even in the UN Security Council.

Criticizing the director general's refusing to meet with those inspectors, the authors warned that such behavior might risk discredit of the organization and its impartiality which is critical to international peace and stability.

José Bustani, Noam Chomsky, Daniel Ellsberg, Denis Halliday, Sabine Gruger, Ray McGovern and Dirk Van Niekerk were among former OPCW official who signed the letter.

