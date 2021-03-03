8th Intl' Exhibition Of Rail Transportation, Related Industries & Equipment opens in Tehran

This event was supported by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and the presence of the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Eighth International Exhibition of Rail Transportation and Related Industries Equipment will be held on March 3-6, 2021 attended by companies at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

Showcasing the latest achievements and technologies of the rail industry in Iran and the world and participation in investments are the most important goals of the Iran Rail Expo 2021.

In this exhibition, domestic companies will present the latest achievements, products, equipment, and services related to the field of rail transportation. These achievements can be in the field of freight or passenger services and even insurance and investment models.

