Iran ready to export medical technologies to Syria: Official

Sattari made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Minister of Health Hassan Ghabbash, noting that Iranian progress in health sector has been remarkable in recent years.

knowledge-based companies have improved the health sector to a position that the country has a say in medicine, medical equipment and biotechnology, the Iranian official added.

The Islamic Republic could export some equipment such as standard ventilators to Syria amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said, noting that Iran has also started exporting Factor VII (a vitamin K–dependent serine protease glycoprotein) to Syria since two weeks ago.

For his part, the Syrian minister called for providing some Syrian physicians with the opportunity to take part in short-time courses in Iran.

Ghabbash added that the import of medicines from Iran is very important for Syria, because the besieged country attaches importance to standard of drugs such as Iranian medicines.

Pointing to the key role of Iranian biotechnology products for treatment of incurable diseases, he said that Syria attaches great importance to biotechnology products; so, Damascus wants to dispatch expertise teams to Iran to visit Iranian pharmaceutical factories.

Sattari accompanied by representatives of 40 knowledge-based companies is visiting Syria. In the first leg of the trip, he held talks with Syrian Higher Education Minister Bassam Ibrahim. The Iranian official also negotiated with Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Mohammed Hassan Qatana and Minister of Industry Ziyad Sabbagh in Damascus.

