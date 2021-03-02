Iran allocates $3m for revival of Iranian wetlands

Ahmadreza Lahijanzadeh, deputy head of the Department of Environment, said on Tuesday that the project is to be carried out based on an agreement between Iran and Japan to save the Iranian wetlands.

He said that a megaproject to save the Lake of Orumiyeh is currently underway that is projected to bring the Lake back to its ecological situation by 2027.

The official said that the same project is needed to save the wetlands in Fars Province in southern country.

9341**1416

