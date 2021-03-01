40 knowledge-based companies' chiefs accompany Iranian VP for science in visit to Syria

Parviz Karami, an advisor to the vice-president for scientific and technological affairs, announced Sattari's trip to Syria on Monday, saying that during the trip, 40 knowledge-based and creative companies accompany him.

Regarding the plans for this trip, Karami said that Iran's third innovation and export house will be launched after China and Kenya in Syria so that Iran's technological, knowledge-based and creative products can be imported into Syria's market.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of scientific, technological, and political relations between the two countries is another plan of this trip, he noted.

Sattari will also meet and hold talks with the Syrian government officials.

