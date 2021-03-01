Presence of Takfiri terrorists in Karabakh source of concern: Deputy FM

Speaking at an international conference about Karabakh in Qom, Araqchi said that political, economic, and cultural relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are at the highest level, adding that Azerbaijan is an important neighbor of Iran.

Iran has good neighborliness with all its neighbors, which provides Iran with capacities to play a role in solving regional issues, Araqchi said, adding that Iran has used its capacities to help solve the Karabakh crisis.

He said Iran condemned the occupation of Azerbaijan's territory, which was also seen in Tehran signing an agreement with Baku to make Khoda Afarin Dam while the region was under occupation.

The dam has been impounded with water and turned into a symbol of Tehran and Baku relations, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said.

Araqchi added that the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan had the slightest change when Iran was under sanctions and that the peace plan that was signed was very close to what Iran had proposed, which was why it was welcomed by Iran.

He also said that Iran opposes any change in borderlines, threats against the regional countries, and any transregional country playing a role in the region.

The event discussed Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s proposals about the crisis: Azeri territories should be freed; security of Armenians of the region should be provided; neither of the parties should invade international borders; and if terrorists approach Iranian borders, Iran will react decisively.

The event was attended by scientific and religious figures from Iran, Azerbaijan Republic, Caucasus, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus.

