President: Iran “nearly not dependent” on oil revenues

The president said that the oil industry used to shoulder the burden of the country’s annual budget plan.

He, however, said that the oil industry is still a major significant industry, many of the country’s other activities rely on the oil industry.

Touching upon the performance of the Government in the area of oil and gas during his tenure, Rouhani said that the country’s gas extraction has now reached one trillion cubic meters a day from 600 mcm/d seven and a half years ago.

He said that Iran has now outpaced Qatar in extraction of gas from the South-Pars filed it shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf waters.

Iran’s production from shared oil fields with Iraq in western country has increased five-fold, the president said.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish