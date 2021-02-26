Iran proves peaceful nature of its nuclear program: Vaezi

According to the new agreement, the AEOI allows the UN organization to continue necessary verification and monitoring of Iranian nuclear program for more three months.

Vaezi told IRNA that the Islamic Republic was a member state of the IAEA and a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement, before the country signed the 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers.

Iran has tried to abide by its commitments under the IAEA regulations in order to show the world that it pursues peaceful nuclear activities, he noted.

According to the official, the Iranian parliament’s bill, dubbed Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions, and other laws do not urge the administration to stop membership in the IAEA.

He argued that Iran has stopped its commitment to accept voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol since February 23, but there were a mechanism between the country and the IAEA for inspection of nuclear facilities, which is underway in the present.

However, Iran will not allow snap inspections during the time, when the implementation of the Additional Protocol is stopped, he said, noting that the IAEA will not have any access to cameras installed in the facilities, unless the differences are resolved and all signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) comply with their own obligations; then, Iran will provide the IAEA with the recorded videos.

As a result of the agreement, Iran tries to tell the IAEA that the country is not going to pursue any kind of non-peaceful nuclear activity, he added.

Responding to remarks made by certain Iranian legislators in opposing the agreement between the IAEA and the AEOI, Vaezi asserted that the administration’s measures are clear-cut and based on what was accepted at the Supreme National Security Council; so, the government of President Hassan Rouhani has tried to implement the country’s laws completely.

He expressed hope that cooperation among different branches of the Islamic system will continue in order to ensure interests of the Iranian nation.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish