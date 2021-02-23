Iran is our home, says Venezuelan minister

Ali Padron made the remarks on arrival in Tehran from provincial tour.

Padron is scheduled to meet with Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts to sign a memorandum of understanding on a 2020-2024 tourism plan and will visit a number of people involved in Iranian tourism industry.

He will take trips to Kerman and Esfahan provinces to see tourist sites.

He will also tour Golestan Palace, Milad Tower and the National Museum in Tehran.

