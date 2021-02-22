Iran to stop Additional Protocols in hours

Gharibabadi told reporters that the measure will be taken in line with the strategic law of sanctions removal passed by the Iranian parliament.

As of midnight, there will be no access beyond safeguards, he said, adding that the necessary instructions have been issued to the nuclear facility of Iran.

Earlier today, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that "Iran is not pursuing the production of nuclear weapons. Of course, Iran will not stay limited to an enrichment of 20%. And there is the possibility of increasing enrichment up to 60% in accordance with the country's needs.”

He reiterated that from now on, Iran and the agency's cooperation will continue merely within the framework of safeguard obligations until the lifting of sanctions in a tangible way paves the way for Iran to return to re-implementation of the actions.

This measure is to be taken following the strategic law of sanctions removal passed by Majlis (February 23).

The law says the government should restrict the cooperation with IAEA and take further actions to reduce its commitments.

According to Article 6, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is obliged to stop Additional Protocols in accordance with paragraphs 36 and 37 of the JCPOA within two months of the ratification of this law.

Earlier, Gharibabadi had said that Iran's letter on stopping the implementation of voluntary measures under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as of Feb 23, 2021, was delivered to the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Gharibabadi has said that the move took place in accordance with a new law passed by Iran’s Majlis (parliament) on the necessity of lifting sanctions and protect the interests of the Iranians.

The parliament said the law is in line with the stated rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, adding that the action was due to the failure of the parties to abide by their commitments to lift illegal sanctions against Iran.

Also, Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has recently visited Iran to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Grossi and Head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi have released a joint statement on agreement to continue with the cooperation and mutual trust.

Iran and the IAEA agreed to stop the implementation of Additional Protocols for three months and that Iran will merely implement the the IAEA Safeguards Agreement.

As it was outlined in the Annex to the Agreement, Iran will hold monitoring information for three months.

During this period, the IAEA will have no access to information, he said adding that if sanctions are lifted within three months, Iran will give the tape monitored over the past three months to IAEA, otherwise all information will be deleted.

