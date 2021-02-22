Tehran, Tokyo discuss using Iranian resources in Japan to buy COVID-19 vaccine

In a meeting that was held at the request of the Japanese Embassy, Hemmati referred to the previous meetings with Japanese high-rank officials about his emphasis that the era of maximum pressure of the previous US administration US is over and said that friend countries should regardless of political pressures keep their cooperation.

Stressing that the Iranian resources in Japan should be used, Hemmati added that Japan should be innovative in this regard.

Japanese ambassador thanked Central Bank of Iran for accelerating payment of Iranian companies to Japanese parties and suggested that the Iranian resources in Japan be used for purchasing COVID-19 vaccine, stressing that the Japanese Embassy in Tehran will try to create a connection between central banks of the two countries for facilitating financial and banking affairs.

9417**2050

