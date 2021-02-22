Iran: UNHRC meeting to bring no smile on human’s face

“Human Right Council ‘festival’ will kick off today in Geneva, but helpless women and children in Yemen and Palestine have no hope that their ‘human rights elegy’ would come to an end,” Baqei Kani wrote in a tweet, referring to the United Nations Human Rights Council 46th session.

Slamming political approach to human rights issues, he added, “As long as the feet of dominant states has not been lifted from the neck of human rights by the endeavor of freethinking nations, these meetings don’t bring smile on human’s face.”

The 46th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council is held on Feb 22-March 23 in Geneva, focusing on such issues as children’s rights, hygiene rights in emergency conditions, fair access to coronavirus vaccine, fight against racial discrimination, right to food, right to healthy environment, right to housing and strengthening rights of the disabled.

The session will be held online through video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

