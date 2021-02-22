Iran to stop IAEA inspection beyond Safeguards Agreement as of tomorrow: Security official

Keyvan Khosravi, the spokesman of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Monday that during a visit to Tehran by IAEA Director-General Rafael Garossi, the Iranian officials informed him about Iran’s decision to stop the voluntary implementation of the IAEA Additional Protocol.

He said that all the three branches of government are unanimous about enforcing the Majlis act.

The implementation of the Majlis act has also be enshrined in a joint statement by Iran and the UN nuclear agency which was issued during the IAEA chief’s visit to Iran, the spokesman said.

He, however, noted that implementing the Majlis act would not mean Iran’s exit from JCPOA or halting cooperation with the UN nuclear agency.

Iran’s interactions with the agency, as well as supervisions within the framework of the IAEA Safeguards Agreement will continue, Khosravi said.

