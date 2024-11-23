Scots brave freezing cold to protest against Israeli atrocities

The protesters called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, IRNA reported on Saturday. They waved Palestinian and Lebanese flags and shouted slogans such as “End the occupation", “Free Palestine", and “Stop attacking Lebanon".

Many carried placards with phrases calling for justice for Palestinians, an end to apartheid, an immediate end to Israeli aggression, and the lifting the siege of Gaza.

The war in Gaza, which has killed more than 44,000 Palestinians since last October, has left much of the besieged territory in ruins and caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis for its 2.2 million residents, the majority of whom have been displaced multiple times.

Israel has also launched extensive attacks on Lebanon, where Hezbollah has declared its staunch support for its Palestinian ally, Hamas, in Gaza.

Since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza, protest rallies have been frequently held in major cities in the West, including the United Kingdom, to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and urge their governments to stop being complicit in genocide by cutting military aid to Israel.

